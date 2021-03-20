Betty Jo Tompkins-Petty

In December 1956, she married Myron Linder of Longview and had daughters Susan and Karen. Betty operated her own flower shop for several years, then worked for Longview Fibre Co. and Weyerhaeuser. After moving to Winlock, they owned and operated Hillcrest Store and later divorced.

Betty married Richard Tompkins in August 1970, and moved with her daughters to his Winlock farm, joining his children Richard Jr., Rodney and Susan Annette. Richard then adopted Betty’s daughters. She worked for International Paper in their print shop from 1971 to 1982, and when operations moved from Longview, Betty changed career paths and joined the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy office where she remained until 1997. She then returned to her first love of floral design and worked for Uptown Floral in Centralia until her retirement in 2000. Richard and Betty built a craft work shop and started a home based business-for-fun “Wood n Stuff” and for nearly a decade Betty held annual craft bazaars. They were married for 32 years and lived on their Winlock farm until Richard’s death from cancer in February 2002.