Betty Jo (Bonkowski) Busby

August 30, 1944 — March 29, 2021
On Monday, March 29, 2021, Betty passed away in the Intensive Care Unit at Deer Park Valley Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. Due to her condition she was transported from Prescott Valley, Ariz., her home the last few years.
Betty was born August 30, 1944, in Lebanon, Ore. The first born of two children to Henry and Dorothy (Williams) Bonkowski, Betty was raised from the age of three with her only sibling, a brother, Leroy Bonkowski, at the family home on South Silver Lake Road in Castle Rock, Wash. The family left Lebanon, Ore., in 1947 due to a Weyerhaeuser transfer after a closure in Lebanon, Ore.
Betty began school in Toutle, Wash., and graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1962. After graduation, Betty spread her wings and moved to Portland, Ore. She and a girlfriend shared an apartment and Betty went to work for a large insurance firm.
Betty married in 1968, had her only child, a son Randy, in June of 1970. In 197,1 she divorced. In 1972, Betty moved to Kelso, Wash., and went to work for the Longview Fibre Company. In 1976, she met Norman Busby and they married in 1977 and lived in Longview, Wash. Her son, Randy, now had a stepbrother, Kevin, and two stepsisters, Sandra and Teresa. They later divorced, but remained friends.
Betty was a loving stepmother and had a continued relationship with her stepchildren which she prospered by having love given to her by her stepgrandkids and great-grandkids.
Betty retired from the Longview Fibre Company in 2006. She continued to live in Longview until 2018, at that time she chose to live by her son, Randy, and family so she moved to Prescott, Ariz. Her diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease and COPD affected her immensely.
Many friends felt and responded to Betty’s kindness. The move left a void in Betty’s life as well as her friends. The fun they shared with each other, one on one and their birthday gatherings almost monthly. The “Birthday Girl” chose the restaurant of choice, the outings were a priority to all, as were going to the movies, etc.
Betty leaves her son, Randy and his wife, Melissa; her grandson Jaden and granddaughter K’Lynn; and brother LeRoy (Diann) Bonkowski.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy, in 1997, and father Henry Bonkowski in 2006.
At Betty’s request, no service will be held.
