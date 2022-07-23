 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Jeanne Boaglio

March 31, 1934 — July 8, 2022

Jeanne, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Boaglio; her brother, Stanly Hixson; and her parents, Mattie and Arthur Hixson.

Jeanne is survived by her children: Michael Boaglio, Suzanna Casey, Gianina Boaglio and Melissa Boaglio.

For her full obituary, visit the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park website.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. July 30 at New Hope City church, 1416 Commerce Ave., Longview.

