July 10, 1932 — December 20, 2021

Betty Jean Rose passed away on December 20, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center after a life well lived.

Betty Jean was born in Walla Walla, Wash., on July 10, 1932, to Conrad and Katie (Heimbigner) Miller. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1949.

She worked as a bookkeeper, accounting associate, and office manager throughout her career. She ended her working career when she retired from Evergreen Paint. She considered her co-workers there as family. Betty Jean enjoyed being involved in politics and really had a heart for social justice. She was very active in the Klickitat County Democratic Women’s Club, and spent countless hours volunteering at their booth at the county fair. When she moved to Silver Lake, she became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and became active in regard to Heifer International, ELCA World Hunger, and other social justice activities.

Betty Jean also enjoyed spending time with her friends, laughing a lot, traveling throughout the Northwest, and making treks to Reno and Virginia City when given the opportunity.