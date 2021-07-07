July 10, 1932 — December 20, 2021
Betty Jean Rose passed away on December 20, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center after a life well lived.
Betty Jean was born in Walla Walla, Wash., on July 10, 1932, to Conrad and Katie (Heimbigner) Miller. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1949.
She worked as a bookkeeper, accounting associate, and office manager throughout her career. She ended her working career when she retired from Evergreen Paint. She considered her co-workers there as family. Betty Jean enjoyed being involved in politics and really had a heart for social justice. She was very active in the Klickitat County Democratic Women’s Club, and spent countless hours volunteering at their booth at the county fair. When she moved to Silver Lake, she became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and became active in regard to Heifer International, ELCA World Hunger, and other social justice activities.
Betty Jean also enjoyed spending time with her friends, laughing a lot, traveling throughout the Northwest, and making treks to Reno and Virginia City when given the opportunity.
On July 28, 1950, she married Gordon A. Rose in Walla Walla, Wash. They enjoyed close to 64 years of marriage. Gordon preceded her in death. Betty Jean is survived by two sons, Grant Rose of Klickitat, Wash., and his two sons Garron and Geordon, both of Klickitat, Wash., and Scott Rose of Centralia, Wash., and his two sons, Jamie of Wise, Va., and Brett of Centralia, Wash.; a daughter, Mary K. “Katie” Rose of Silver Lake; and several beloved grand cats. She will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Silver Lake Cemetery, Cowlitz County. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Campus Towers, 1767 20th Ave, Longview, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heifer International or your local PBS channel.
