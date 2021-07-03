May 24, 1925 — June 25, 2021
Mrs. Betty Jane (Boyd) Birtchet, 96, of Fleming Island, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Mrs. Birtchet was born May 24, 1925, in Kelso, Washington, to parents Cloise Charles and Marian (Brawley) Boyd. An outspoken and intelligent lady, Betty graduated from high school at the age of 14 and college at the age of 16. She was In Service Director for St. John’s Hospital in Longview, Washington for 38 years.
Betty enjoyed traveling, backpacking and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earl Birtchet; daughter, Marian Wills; and brothers, Bud Boyd and Bill Boyd. Survivors are her son Alan Birtchet and his wife, Lisa, of Green Cove Springs; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. There will be no services held. Arrangements under the care of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. 904-284-9696. www.helmgallagherfh.com
