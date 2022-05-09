July 1, 1928 — May 4, 2022
Longtime Kelso resident Betty J. Wilson, 93, died May 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson; and twin infant daughters.
A celebration of life will be held at noon May 16 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park with a graveside service to follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson was born July 1, 1928, in Tri-Cities, Washington, to Arthur and Eunice Wilson. Betty was the owner of a local business, Superior Janitorial, for many years. Along with her business, Betty was active in her community as a member of the Kelso City Council, the President of HUD Board, the Cowlitz County Mosquito Board, Altrusa, Ladies of Elks and the Planning Commission, to name a few.
She had numerous hobbies including spinning yarn, making ceramics, crocheting and photography. Betty had an adventurous soul which led her on many vacations with her sister, Rosalie, and brother-in-law, including a dinosaur dig for which she was featured in Sunset Magazine.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Art) Wilson (Colleen) and David Wilson (Susan); her granddaughters Christine McDaniel (Todd), Mindy Taitano (Brandon), and Colleen R. Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Jim, Eric and Joe McDaniel, and Chloe, Sophia, and Isaiah Taitano; one great-great granddaughter, Charlie McDaniel.
