Oct. 18, 1924—Mar. 2, 2023

LONGVIEW—Betty Geraldine (Sears) Huffman passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on March 2, 2023.

Betty was born and raised in Bedford, Indiana. She was the second of four children born to Shirley and Maggie Sears, and the last family member to pass away. Betty reached the age of 98 despite having suffered a life-threatening illness in her mid-forties.

Betty was a woman of great religious faith. Her family believes that this devotion coupled with her husband’s true love, and her passion for nutrition and good health helped her regain her vitality and to remain robust until the end of her long life.

Betty married Roy Huffman in 1944; they stayed a couple for 62 years until his passing in 2006. Betty steadfastly supported Roy during his service in the U.S. Air Force and during his encore career as librarian at Mark Morris High School.

Betty and Roy lived in the Clatskanie, Oregon area for 12 years, then returned to Longview in 1980 where they lived the rest of their lives.

Betty will be remembered as a resolute and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, homemaker and a wholehearted, friendly, and giving person often sought out by her peers and others.

Betty is survived by daughter Shirley, and sons Brian (Cassy), George, Jon (Leslie) and Jeff (Kathy) as well as seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Betty’s son-in-law Bill Kenny predeceased her.

Betty will be interred with Roy at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.