LONGVIEW—Betty was the firstborn of George and Sydney Pietila, graduated from Kelso High School in 1946 and immediately went to work for the Longview Daily News as her lifelong career. She and husband Bill enjoyed years traveling on their motorcycles and a successful hobby of raising Registered Polled Herefords. Betty was a proud member and benefactor of the National Cattlemen’s Association. They bought their dream farm in Castle Rock, which was taken from them by the Mt. St. Helens volcano. This then prompted them to purchase the highest farm available in Kalama, Washington.