Nov. 24, 1928—May 25, 2023
LONGVIEW—Betty was the firstborn of George and Sydney Pietila, graduated from Kelso High School in 1946 and immediately went to work for the Longview Daily News as her lifelong career. She and husband Bill enjoyed years traveling on their motorcycles and a successful hobby of raising Registered Polled Herefords. Betty was a proud member and benefactor of the National Cattlemen’s Association. They bought their dream farm in Castle Rock, which was taken from them by the Mt. St. Helens volcano. This then prompted them to purchase the highest farm available in Kalama, Washington.
Betty spent her retirement years volunteering at St. Johns Medical Center in Longview, Washington.
A few of Betty’s favorite things were cows, sunrises, family, tomatoes, country music, clams and more cows. She is survived by brother Bob Pietila of Milton, WA and sister Lynda Salstrom of Camas, WA, plus many nephews and nieces.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. John Medical Center Foundation, Longview, Washington or the National Cattlemen’s association.
There will be a graveside memorial the summer of 2023.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.