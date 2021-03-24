Betty Frances Coulombe (Fisher) was born on January 23, 1926, to Ralph and Dora Fisher in Kelso, Washington. She spent her entire life in the Longview/Kelso area, graduating from Kelso High School in 1943. Betty met her future husband, Ronald Coulombe (who was just returned from the Army), while climbing over the garden gate that was between their parents’ homes. Betty and Ron were married on September 28, 1947. They were blessed with three children, Travis R. Coulombe, Neil B. Coulombe and Ronda L. Gregory (Coulombe); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.