Betty Frances Coulombe (Fisher) was born on January 23, 1926, to Ralph and Dora Fisher in Kelso, Washington. She spent her entire life in the Longview/Kelso area, graduating from Kelso High School in 1943. Betty met her future husband, Ronald Coulombe (who was just returned from the Army), while climbing over the garden gate that was between their parents’ homes. Betty and Ron were married on September 28, 1947. They were blessed with three children, Travis R. Coulombe, Neil B. Coulombe and Ronda L. Gregory (Coulombe); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Betty spent many years working for Welsh’s Menswear in downtown Longview. After retirement, she and Ron enjoyed many happy years visiting family, traveling, clam digging, camping and having a lot of fun. Betty was a lifelong member of the Kelso Methodist Church and sang in the choir beginning at age three.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Coulombe, her son Neil Coulombe, a sister Delores Fotheringill and a brother Ralph Fisher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church choir.
