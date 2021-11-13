 Skip to main content
Betty Diane Van Ripper
Betty Diane Van Ripper

Sept. 3, 1955 — Nov. 3, 2021

Betty Van Riper, 66, of Kelso passed away Nov. 3, 2021, at home.

A service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Calvary Community Church.

For Betty’s full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park website.

