Betty Cliffton

Betty led a very active life until her health slowed her down in 2017. She was very actively involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts during the 60’s & 70’s. She worked the Election Boards for many years. Square Dancing was a big part of her life for over 50 years where her and Harvey held many different offices. In 1976 Betty designed the WA State Square Dance dress for the National Convention, she was the sewing editor for the Footnote magazine & Washington State Square Dance Recording Secretary. She loved camping/traveling with their trailer in tow, especially with square dance friends where there were many campouts. She was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church where she helped with the newsletter and was very active with the hospitality group. Betty was also the keeper of statistics for the class of 1951, and was involved with the planning of class reunions. Special travels included many trips to the coast, several trips to Florida where she met her long time Cuban Pen Pal Elsa of 70+ years, Mississippi River Cruise, Hawaii, and in the last few years Betty and her daughter took several cruises. Caribbean, Alaska and last December to the Mexican Rivera. At 83 years of age Debra got her to kayak in Lake Sacajawea and take a trip to Disneyland where she was like a kid in a candy store. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.