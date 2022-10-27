Betty Bonser

Aug. 2, 1934 — Sept. 10, 2022

Betty was born to Ward and Diora Hollopeter (Duncan) as the youngest of three children. Betty had three children with Jack Nesbitt and had a close relationship with all of them.

Betty was known for her ambition and generosity. She worked most of her years at Longview Fibre. Betty was very social and had many friends. Think of Betty wearing a cat sweatshirt, walking Lake Sacajawea, drinking Pepsi and finding bargains at garage sales.

Betty will be missed by all who knew her.