 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Bonser

  • 0
Betty Bonser

Aug. 2, 1934 — Sept. 10, 2022

Betty was born to Ward and Diora Hollopeter (Duncan) as the youngest of three children. Betty had three children with Jack Nesbitt and had a close relationship with all of them.

Betty was known for her ambition and generosity. She worked most of her years at Longview Fibre. Betty was very social and had many friends. Think of Betty wearing a cat sweatshirt, walking Lake Sacajawea, drinking Pepsi and finding bargains at garage sales.

Betty will be missed by all who knew her.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Parents want their kids to learn more than academics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News