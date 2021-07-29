January 26, 1938 — July 24, 2021

Betty Ann (Richey) Malone, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2021, with family by her side.

Betty, the youngest of six children, was born January 26, 1938, in Little Rock, Ark., to the late Leo and Ora Richey.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Joyce and Leona; brothers Leon and Jimmy; two children, Rita and Richard; and her husband, Jack.

Betty graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1956, then went on to raise a family while working hard for 38 years at Longview Fibre. Aside from her devotion to her family and work, she enjoyed being a member of the Kelso Elks, even being awarded President of the Lady Elks. She loved singing, dancing, and performing skits at the Elks. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her many lifelong friends.

Waiting to see her again are Betty’s four children: Robert (Felice) Lamb, of Redding, Calif.; Ron (Kathy) Lamb, of Longview, Wash.; Theresa Lien-Hunsucker, of Longview, Wash.; and Barbie (Jason) Sturdevant, of Kalama, Wash.; along with her 13 grandchildren: Rob, Dave, Steve, Zac, Teran, Jacob, Ryan, Jesse, Isaac, Joshua, Hannah, Malachi, and Helen; her six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends; and a loving brother, Edwin Richey.