September 21, 1942 — March 28, 2021

Betty Ann Omodt Hood, 78, passed away at St. John’s Medical Center in Longview, Wash., on Sunday March 28, 2021. Betty was born in Fosston, Minn., on September 21, 1942, to Sigurd and SigFreda (Shelby) Omodt. She spent her early years in Minnesota before she moved with her parents to Cathlamet, Wash., where her dad went to work for the Crown Zellerbach Company.

Betty and her parents attended church at First Lutheran on Puget Island where Betty was confirmed. Betty attended Cathlamet schools and graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1960. Following high school she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle, Wash.

Betty worked at Sears in Longview before moving to Seattle where she worked at Group Health Cooperative (now Kaiser Permanente) and later Quest (now Century Link). It was at Group Health where Betty met her future husband, Alan Hood. Betty and Alan were married October 21, 1978, in Seattle. They made their home in Seattle until their move to Longview after retirement in 2003.