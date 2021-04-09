September 21, 1942 — March 28, 2021
Betty Ann Omodt Hood, 78, passed away at St. John’s Medical Center in Longview, Wash., on Sunday March 28, 2021. Betty was born in Fosston, Minn., on September 21, 1942, to Sigurd and SigFreda (Shelby) Omodt. She spent her early years in Minnesota before she moved with her parents to Cathlamet, Wash., where her dad went to work for the Crown Zellerbach Company.
Betty and her parents attended church at First Lutheran on Puget Island where Betty was confirmed. Betty attended Cathlamet schools and graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1960. Following high school she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle, Wash.
Betty worked at Sears in Longview before moving to Seattle where she worked at Group Health Cooperative (now Kaiser Permanente) and later Quest (now Century Link). It was at Group Health where Betty met her future husband, Alan Hood. Betty and Alan were married October 21, 1978, in Seattle. They made their home in Seattle until their move to Longview after retirement in 2003.
Betty and Alan enjoyed traveling. They saw many places in the United States, including trips to Hawaii. A highlight of their travels was a trip to St. Kitts were two of Betty’s childhood friends from Cathlamet operated a restaurant. She loved visiting the ocean beaches, especially Seaside, Ore.
Betty and Alan were members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. When Betty was no longer able to attend church, she enjoyed watching several church services on TV each Sunday, including the service at Emmanuel Lutheran.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her stepdad, Sanford Larsen; and her husband, Alan. She leaves behind Alan’s brother Greg and his sister, Nancy, and their families; stepbrother Terry Larsen and his family; and numerous cousins and many friends.
Thank you to her caregivers over the last year. A special thank you to Betty’s cousin, Dorothy, who has helped Betty in so many ways since Alan’s passing in 2017. Betty is now at home in heaven with the Lord she loved. She will be missed by all who knew her. At Betty’s request, no service will be held.
