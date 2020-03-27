Beth Holland
August 25, 1941—March 26, 2020
Beth Holland (Stanford) was born on August 25, 1941, in Visalia, Calif., to Hyram and Ruth (Richey) Stanford. Beth passed away on March 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, relative and friend who never knew a stranger.

Beth graduated from Kelso Senior High School in 1959 and remained friends with many of her classmates, living almost seventy years in the greater Kelso-Longview area. Many of these close friends visited her the last few months and helped lift her spirits as her health declined. Her family will forever be grateful for their warmth, generosity, and kindness. Also, Beth’s family is very thankful for the time she spent at Delaware Plaza in Longview. The staff’s professionalism, compassion, and care was truly outstanding.
She worked as a bank employee and bookkeeper for many businesses in the local area. She was loved by her employers and customers alike. Beth had a gift for making people feel at home. One of her favorite pastimes was “talking the ears off” with anyone who would listen. Although we mourn her passing, we are comforted to know she is with our heavenly Father and spending time sharing stories with the angels.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Don Holland. She is survived by her sister and her husband Peggy and David Moore; her sons and their wives Gilbert and Teresa Barthelemy, Gary and Merelei Graham, and Scott and Allison Hanson; her grandchildren Chelsea and Richard Sheldon, Ryan Graham, Mike and Kayla Graham, Tyler Hanson, Morgan Hanson, Nicole and Chris Cox, Corey and Samantha Goodwin, Jordan Goodwin, Brittany Goodwin; and great grandchildren Nixon, Stryker, Parker, Finley, Ariah, Tayber, Kora, Maia, Radek, and Presley.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice.
