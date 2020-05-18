Bertha Looney

June 6, 1923—May 13, 2020
Bertha F. Looney, 96, of Castle Rock, was born to Mark and Dorothy Romane on June 6, 1923, in Warsaw, Missouri.
Bertha married Raymond Looney on January 17, 1942, in Reno, Nevada.
During World War II, while Ray was stationed overseas, Bertha worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at the Ford Motor Company in Richmond, California. She was on the assembly line helping to build Jeeps and tanks for the war effort.
In 1946, Bertha and Ray moved to Mulino, Oregon, where they settled and raised a family of three sons.
As her family grew, Bertha participated in many community activities. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts for many years and was involved with Little League Baseball. She was also active with the Lions and VFW auxiliaries.
Bertha and Ray relocated to Castle Rock, Washington, in 1972 where she became a member of the Castle Rock Senior Center. She was very active with the center and there were few activities that didn’t see her as a volunteer. Bertha led a senior exercise program until she was well into her 80’s.
Bertha was also an active member of the center’s quilting group. She was well-known for her beautiful, hand-sewn quilts which won high honors wherever they were shown. Her involvement with the Senior Center was one of the great joys in her life.
Bertha was a good cook, but anyone who knew her can tell you she was a fantastic baker. Her apple pie was Ray’s favorite. She also decorated cakes for birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. Her decorated Christmas cookies were always a joy for the kids in her life, young and old alike.
Bertha enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold mining, traveling, and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bertha is survived by her sister, Helen (Rita) Hirasuna of Fresno, CA, her sons and daughters-in-law Mike and Susan Looney, and Les and Linda Looney of Castle Rock. Her grandchildren, Mike Looney of Maui, HI, Bob Looney of Tumwater, WA, Cheryl Huffine of Castle Rock, WA, Kaycee Looney of Longview, WA, and Kevin Looney of San Diego CA. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, a daughter Ione, and a son Dale.
Bertha touched the lives of countless people through the years. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, donations be made to The Castle Rock Senior Center in her name.
