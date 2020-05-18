Bertha Looney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 6, 1923—May 13, 2020

Bertha F. Looney, 96, of Castle Rock, was born to Mark and Dorothy Romane on June 6, 1923, in Warsaw, Missouri.

Bertha married Raymond Looney on January 17, 1942, in Reno, Nevada.

During World War II, while Ray was stationed overseas, Bertha worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at the Ford Motor Company in Richmond, California. She was on the assembly line helping to build Jeeps and tanks for the war effort.

In 1946, Bertha and Ray moved to Mulino, Oregon, where they settled and raised a family of three sons.

As her family grew, Bertha participated in many community activities. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts for many years and was involved with Little League Baseball. She was also active with the Lions and VFW auxiliaries.

Bertha and Ray relocated to Castle Rock, Washington, in 1972 where she became a member of the Castle Rock Senior Center. She was very active with the center and there were few activities that didn’t see her as a volunteer. Bertha led a senior exercise program until she was well into her 80’s.