Bertha Donalda "Donnie" Elizabeth Dickerson

April 20, 1954 — Oct. 19, 2021

Donnie has gone to be with her loving Savior, having suddenly succumbed to COVID-19 on October 19, 2021.

Donnie was born April 20, 1954, to James and Aileen MacVichie in South Porcupine, Ontario, Canada. Her family lived in Connie Arm, Ontario, until 1957 when they moved to Elliot Lake, Ontario. She graduated from Elliot Lake Secondary School in 1976.

Donnie loved to sing and had a wonderful voice. She participated in the AIM choir in its Bicentennial Tribute to the USA, touring in the states in 1976.

Upon returning to Canada she moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She moved a few more times (Toronto and back to Edmonton) until 1985 when she moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. In 1991, she began as a civilian worker for its police department. Wherever she moved, she was active in a church.

On Easter Monday, 1997, Donnie met her beloved Kelly Dickerson. They married on August 21, 1999, in Vancouver, British Columbia. After going through the immigration process she moved to Longview, Washington, in January 2001.