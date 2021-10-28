Bertha Donalda "Donnie" Elizabeth Dickerson

April 20, 1954 — Oct. 19, 2021
Donnie has gone to be with her loving Savior, having suddenly succumbed to COVID-19 on October 19, 2021.
Donnie was born April 20, 1954, to James and Aileen MacVichie in South Porcupine, Ontario, Canada. Her family lived in Connie Arm, Ontario, until 1957 when they moved to Elliot Lake, Ontario. She graduated from Elliot Lake Secondary School in 1976.
Donnie loved to sing and had a wonderful voice. She participated in the AIM choir in its Bicentennial Tribute to the USA, touring in the states in 1976.
Upon returning to Canada she moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She moved a few more times (Toronto and back to Edmonton) until 1985 when she moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. In 1991, she began as a civilian worker for its police department. Wherever she moved, she was active in a church.
On Easter Monday, 1997, Donnie met her beloved Kelly Dickerson. They married on August 21, 1999, in Vancouver, British Columbia. After going through the immigration process she moved to Longview, Washington, in January 2001.
Since 2013, Donnie traveled and lived in their motorhome as Kelly worked in the Carolinas at nuclear power plants. She was Kelly’s greatest support and friend, and the perfect wife for him.
Donnie is survived by her husband, Kelly; two brothers, Peter MacVichie and Jamie (Lois) MacVichie; and a sister, June (Roger) Aitken. All are of Canada.
She was preceded in her journey to heaven by her sister, Carolyn MacVichie.
A memorial will be held in Longview, Washington, at a future date.
