Bert Payne
Bert Payne

Bert Payne

July 12, 1935 — January 7, 2021

There will be a graveside military service at 1 p.m. July 12, 2021, at Longview Memorial Park. A potluck dinner will take place the same day from 3 to 5 p.m. at 3640 Nebraska St., Longview. Please bring your lawn chairs.

