Jan. 31, 1928 — May 28, 2022

Bernice Buswell was born in Portland, Oregon, on January 31, 1928, and died at her home in Toledo surrounded by family on May 28, 2022.

Bernice is survived by Don Buswell, her husband of 71 years. She also leaves behind a large extended family including her four sons: Don (Stacey), Carl (Sherry), Guy (Rhonda)and Alan (Heidi), all of Toledo. She also leaves eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Toledo Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to either the Toledo Community Foundation or to Lewis County Hospice.