 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernice "Bunny" May Brenaman

  • 0
Bernice "Bunny" May Brenaman

Oct. 2, 1949 — Dec. 15, 2021

Bernice “Bunny” was a loving, wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2021, at age 72.

Bunny was born to Maurice and Jewell McDaniel on October 2, 1949, and was the eldest of three children. After graduating from Molalla High School, she worked as a dental assistant and later as a clerk in the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office.

Bunny liked spending time at Washington and Oregon beaches, combing for shells. She loved spending time in front of her sewing machine, always having projects in the works with more lined up to do. She enjoyed baking cookies during the holidays and delivering them to friends and family, to her former work office, her dentist’s office and even the car dealership. She enjoyed hand work, sewing quilts for family members, and making swags and wreaths during the holidays for both her family members and family gravesites. Bunny treasured spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her husband, Butch Brenaman; her parents, Maurice and Jewell McDaniel; a sister, Cindy (Dale) Glivinski; a brother, Dennis McDaniel; a son, Garry (Traci) Lienhard; her grandchildren, William and Emma Lienhard; and a close extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News