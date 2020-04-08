Bernelle Wheatley

Our beloved Mama, Bernelle ‘Birdie’ Wheatley passed through Heaven’s Gates on March 28th, 2020. Born on January 6th, 1941 to Horace Mosteller and Hildred Rowland in Hayesville, NC. Preceded in death by Aaron A. Wheatley lll December 28th, 2015, to which whom she married September 25th, 1968. Survived by 6 daughters, 2 sons, 7 siblings and many family members, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest on April 3rd, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Cemetery surrounded by those who could attend.

Thank you to The Villager for loving and caring for her as your own. You will be missed by all that loves you Mama! There will be a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. Rest In Peace