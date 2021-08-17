September 10, 1930 — August 5, 2021

Bernard Eugene Molt passed away August 5, 2021, just nine days shy of his 69th wedding anniversary to Vesta Rae Molt.

Bernie was born in Everest, Kansas, September 10, 1930, to Golda and Julius. Bernie’s siblings Robert and Shirley preceded him in death. Brothers Wayne (Carlita) and Dale (Donna); and sisters Evelyn Lippard, Wanda Schippers (Jerry) and Lareda carry on the Molt traditions.

Bernie started at the tender age of 11 working for farmers in the area. Eventually, the family moved west to Cowlitz County, Washington. Bernie served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He finished his working career at Reynolds Aluminum after 35 years.

Bernie was a quiet man who enjoyed having people come visit the home he started to build April 1, 1960. He moved his family into the home just five months later. His home has been a work in progress ever since. He enjoyed camping and boating with his many friends and family. Bernie really enjoyed the month-long trip that he and seven of his eight siblings and spouses took when they went back to Kansas. There also were many trips to the beach to dig clams.