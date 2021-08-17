September 10, 1930 — August 5, 2021
Bernard Eugene Molt passed away August 5, 2021, just nine days shy of his 69th wedding anniversary to Vesta Rae Molt.
Bernie was born in Everest, Kansas, September 10, 1930, to Golda and Julius. Bernie’s siblings Robert and Shirley preceded him in death. Brothers Wayne (Carlita) and Dale (Donna); and sisters Evelyn Lippard, Wanda Schippers (Jerry) and Lareda carry on the Molt traditions.
Bernie started at the tender age of 11 working for farmers in the area. Eventually, the family moved west to Cowlitz County, Washington. Bernie served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He finished his working career at Reynolds Aluminum after 35 years.
Bernie was a quiet man who enjoyed having people come visit the home he started to build April 1, 1960. He moved his family into the home just five months later. His home has been a work in progress ever since. He enjoyed camping and boating with his many friends and family. Bernie really enjoyed the month-long trip that he and seven of his eight siblings and spouses took when they went back to Kansas. There also were many trips to the beach to dig clams.
Bernie’s family includes daughter Holly Hummel (Jim) and son Mitchell, who preceded him in death. Bernie was the proud grandfather of Jeremy (Mariah); and great-grandfather of Riley, Ellie and Grace. Special people that rounded out his family included Rosa Brennan (Steve) and Kathy Lehman. In the last years of his life, Matt Chapman and Shelly Johnson became very important to him.
Bernie requested no funeral service. The family will have a celebration of his life to be announced later.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.