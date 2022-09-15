Jan. 29, 1955—Sept. 2, 2022

Benjamin “Ben” Charles Peterson, 67, of Longview passed away on September 2, 2022.

Ben is survived by his wife, Lenee Peterson; two daughters, Sarah Hoskins (William) and Keri Verhei (Joe); four grandchildren: Alexander Davis, Ashlynn Verhei, Brooklynn Verhei and Collynn Verhei; his father, Bernie Peterson; and a brother, Daniel Peterson.

For full obituary please go to: https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/Benjamin-Charles-Peterson

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Exodus Church, 2746 Ocean Beach Hwy., in Longview.