Benetta May Buker

Benetta Rice was born August 11, 1927, near Lusk, Wyoming. The Rice family moved to the Castle Rock area in a covered wagon when she was a child, and lived in the Castle Rock/Toutle area her entire life. Benetta Rice married Virgil Ray Buker in Castle Rock on September 2, 1943. Benetta and Virgil were married 55 years and had four children.

As a child, Benetta was given a horse and from that point forward she always had a passion for horses. Over the years she explored the whole Toutle area on horseback as a testament to her belief in curiosity and exploration. Benetta worked alongside her husband on their family’s cattle ranch in Silver Lake for most of her life. She always was herding cattle, riding horses and mending fences. Benetta shared her enthusiasm for country life and her love of animals and the environment by volunteering her time with different organizations. She volunteered with 4-H, the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, the Cattleman’s Association and the FFA Advisory Committee.