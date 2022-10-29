Dec. 22, 1959—Oct. 7, 2022

Barton Joseph Andrews, Jr., of Longview, Washington passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at Peace Health hospital in Longview.

Bart was born in Seattle, Washington on Dec. 22, 1959 to Barton and Sharon Andrews. He grew up in Longview and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1978. He graduated from Washington State University in 1998. Bart retired from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Service in Kelso, Washington in 2017.

Bart is survived by his wife, Margaret Nunnelley; mother, Sharon Campbell; brother, Bruce Andrews (Nancy); sister, Elizabeth Webb -all of Longview- and 6 children: Karissa O’Hara (Jeremy), Elicia Fosdick (Josh), Cierra Chesebro (Micah), Barton Andrews III (Nikki), Charity Nunnelley, and Joseph Nunnelley (Tracy). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 nieces: Angela Ross (Nate) and Elizabeth Karnoski (Darrin).

A celebration of Bart’s life was held October 23, 2022 at the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden in Longview.