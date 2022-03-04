Aug. 30, 1971 — Feb. 18, 2022

Bart Martineau was born in Longview, Washington, to Bert and Laura Martineau. He passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 18, 2022, of a heart attack at the age of 50.

Bart was raised in the Mill Creek area and attended Longview schools through high school, graduating from Mark Morris in 1989. After high school, he traveled throughout Europe. A few years later he then spent six months exploring Australia.

Bart worked in the local area learning many trades before he and his wife started their own construction company, Wicked Sticks Construction. Additionally, he and his wife raised cattle, sheep and fruits and vegetables on the family farm and dreamt of retiring there.

He always will be remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Kelley; his daughter, Sarah Martineau; his parents; sisters Shirley (and Kurt) Sacha, Sally Martineau and LeeAnn (and Tony) Bishop; nieces Candice Wilson, Kelsey Eastridge, Nicole Sacha, Jennifer Sacha; nephews Matt Bishop, Jeremy Canine and Brian Sacha; and stepchildren, Denika Anderson and Kameron Williams.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Life Flight Network.