July 23, 1941—Feb. 23, 2023
WOODLAND, WA—Barbara Sue Wheatley went to be with Jesus February 23, 2023 at rest in her home. She was born in Baker City, OR on July 23, 1941 to Claude and Maxine Taylor.
Barbara treasured 50 years of marriage to Daniel Wheatley, who proceeded her in death on October 15, 2022. She had a gift of encouraging others, a giving heart, a playful spirit, a deep relationship with Jesus, and a million Hallelujah’s.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jake and Jalyn Thompson, Jodie and Michael Rosenbalm, Andy Wheatley, Diane Wheatley, Denise and Robert Parker, and proceeded in death by her son Randy Wheatley. She is survived by her siblings Larry Taylor and Anita Miles, and preceded in death by siblings Leslie Taylor and Nancy Case.
She was an encourager and inspiration to 15 grandchildren. Thank you Lord for blessing us with a devoted wife, caring sister, wonderful mother, loving grandma, and cherished friend.
Barbara’s life will be celebrated at an open house Saturday April 15, 2023, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 303 Lane Rd, Woodland WA 98674. There will be a time for sharing at 3:00 p.m.
