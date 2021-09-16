Barbara Seeeney

Barbara (Klawitter) Sweeney, 75, died February 24, 2020, at her home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 4, 1944, in Longview, Washington, to Chuck and Anita Klawitter. She grew up in South Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School in 1962. She attended LCC and graduated from Seattle University in 1966 with a BA in chemistry. She obtained M.Sc from Oregon State in 1968. She taught science and math for several years before changing to a career in business. She went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell in Portland in 1969, and retired from Quest (PNB) in 2001, after 32 years. She married Paul Sweeney in 1974.