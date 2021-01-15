 Skip to main content
Barbara S. Kalinin
Barbara S. Kalinin

Barbara S. Kalinin

September 6, 1937—January 11, 2021

Barbara (Kotlaroff) Kalinin, 84, passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2021. Barbara was a longtime resident of Longview where she was a teacher for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Kalinin. Nick and Barbara frequented Eastern Europe where they would deliver food and clothing to orphanages through their foundation, The Kalinin Foundation.

Barbara belonged to many organizations in the Longview area as well as contributed to several local charities. Donations can be made in Barbara’s honor to United Way of Cowlitz County, 1138 Commerce Ave. #206 Longview, WA. 98632.

