Barbara Rose Conrad

Feb. 24, 1936 — March 16, 2022
Barbara Rose Faultner Conrad passed away peacefully in her sleep of Pulmonary Fibrosis at her home in Tigard, Oregon.
Barbara was born in Onalaska, Washington, to Harlan and Katherine Faultner on February 24, 1936. She married Clayton Conrad on November 5, 1989, and they spent 33 wonderful years together.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Louise; her son, George Leslie Fickett; and her grandson, Nick Fickett.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Clayton; sons Lewis Fickett of Longview, Washington, Roger Fickett of Tigard, Oregon, Rickey Ficket of New Mexico, and Lance Cochran of Monmouth, Oregon. She also is survived by grandchildren Fern, Jacob, Bailey, Oly, Jodi, Scott, Roger Jr., Jackie, Ryan Allen; and 10 great-grandchildren.
No services have been planned at this time.
