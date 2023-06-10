Oct. 4, 1931—May 23, 2023

LONGVIEW—Barbara R. Kaiser, 91, died at her home on May 23, 2023. She was a long-time Longview resident, having moved from Nebraska at age nine. She was born to Norman and Rachel Hill. Barbara wed Claude Kaiser in 1951. They raised four children. Barbara worked at the Longview Public Library for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1988.

Barbara was a great lady and the anchor of her loving and very close family. She enjoyed multiple ocean cruises and other travels with her late husband and children. She especially loved the beach. Beach paraphernalia, notably seagulls, adorned her home.

Barbara is survived by daughters Claudia Kaiser of Vancouver, WA; Sandy Riley of Mesa, AZ; Debbie Lane of Port Orchard, WA; and son Terry Kaiser of Rainier, WA. She leaves numerous valued friends.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview, WA on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to beach cleanup nonprofits, e.g., Surfrider.org, Oceanblueproject.org.