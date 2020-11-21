Barbara Lousie Horsley

February 15, 1942—June 9, 2020
Our beautiful mother passed away June 9, 2020 from Alzheimer’s. She was born the fourth of eight children to Thelma (Noel) Gourde and Laurence Gourde and graduated from Kelso High School in 1960. She had three children, Traci Tansill (Paula), Kari Tansill and Kelly Tansill (Diane), eleven grandchildren: Mathew (Erin), Eric, Cameron, Kyle, Drew (Cassidy), Kelsie (Madison), Lauren, Evan, Krystopher, Kevin and Kelly and two great-grandchildren, Sarah and Seth.
Our mom cherished her family, friends and especially adored her grandchildren. She went to their ball games, dance recitals and school functions. She made us homemade Halloween costumes while we were growing up and gave us her gift of creativity. She showed us how to be independent, how to love and how to stand up for what we knew was right. She was a very caring person, always willing to offer her help when needed and give words of wisdom when asked.
Preceding her in death were both of her parents, her sisters Shirley and Rose Marie and her brothers Larry and Dan.
Along with her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters Pat Holm and Teresa Bergman (Larry), her brother Mike Gourde (Debbie), numerous nieces and nephews and her ex-husband Bill Tansill
Our mom did not want a funeral, she wanted a party where everyone dressed in bright clothes and had fun. As soon as gatherings are allowed, we will let everyone know the date. We love you and we will miss you. Caw-caw forever, mom.
