Barbara Lee Lile
Barbara Lee Lile

Barbara Lee Lile

February 5, 1939 — April 27, 2021

Barbara Lee Lile, 82, of Longview, Wash., passed away on April 27, 2021. She was born to Lenore Gray and spent over 80 years in the local area.

Barbara graduated from R.A. Long High School. She married James in 1957 in Longview, He preceded her in death. Barbara was a homemaker and also worked in the Sears Service Department. She was a member of the ILWU Pensioner Association, Local 21.

She enjoyed roller skating, painting and writing poetry.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Bud (Tanya) Lile, and Jammie (Karen) Lile. She also is survived by her daughter, Terri (Mike) Morgan; along with five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

