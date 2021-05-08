February 5, 1939 — April 27, 2021
Barbara Lee Lile, 82, of Longview, Wash., passed away on April 27, 2021. She was born to Lenore Gray and spent over 80 years in the local area.
Barbara graduated from R.A. Long High School. She married James in 1957 in Longview, He preceded her in death. Barbara was a homemaker and also worked in the Sears Service Department. She was a member of the ILWU Pensioner Association, Local 21.
She enjoyed roller skating, painting and writing poetry.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, Bud (Tanya) Lile, and Jammie (Karen) Lile. She also is survived by her daughter, Terri (Mike) Morgan; along with five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.