Barbara King

Barbara JoAnn Washington King, 81, of Longview, Washington passed away to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on February 12, 2020 at Americana Health Nursing Center. Funeral mass will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Longview, WA August 7, 2020 at 11am.

