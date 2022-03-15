Nov. 23, 1933 — Feb. 13, 2022

Barbara Jo Vest, 88, passed away February 13, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington.

She was born November 23, 1933, in Longview, Washington, to Floyd and Alice Howard. Barbara grew up in Longview and graduated from R.A. Long High School.

While in Longview, she met James Vest, and their courtship led to 61 years of love and happiness.

She taught at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, Washington. After her retirement, her first historical novel, “My Dearest Patcy,” was published.

Barb is survived by her granddaughter Whitney Edmunds Swann (Nick) of Portland, Oregon; her nephews Marc Roland (Nancy) and Kirc Roland (Mary), both of Longview; niece Wendy Roland Lehner of Ridgefield; one great-grandson, Vale Swann; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law from the Sparks family of Longview. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her daughter, Michelle.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida, Longview, Washington, 98632.