Barbara Jo Jones Kaighin

January 12, 1936—February 12, 2021

On February 12, 2021, Barbara was lifted from this earth to the waiting arms of her Heavenly Father. She was anxious to shed her body ravaged by Parkinson’s, other health issues and COVID.

Barbara Jo DeVoe was born to Florene and William Henry DeVoe in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on January 12, 1936. After various moves, the family permanently settled in the small wheat farming community of Helix, Oregon, where Barbara was affectionately known as “B.Jo.”

After graduation from Helix High School, Barbara attended the University of Oregon. There she met Elmer Jones and they were married in 1955. As a new bride, she lived in various states while Elmer completed his commitment to the Air Force. In 1958, they arrived in Longview when Elmer started his career with Longview Fibre Company.

While raising their three children — Vicki, Mike and Carolyn — Barbara and Elmer were deeply involved at First Baptist Church of Longview. Barbara led many classes there and made many lifelong friends. She sang soprano in the choir for many, many years and often sang a favorite solo every Christmas.