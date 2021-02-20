Barbara Jo Jones Kaighin

January 12, 1936—February 12, 2021
On February 12, 2021, Barbara was lifted from this earth to the waiting arms of her Heavenly Father. She was anxious to shed her body ravaged by Parkinson’s, other health issues and COVID.
Barbara Jo DeVoe was born to Florene and William Henry DeVoe in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on January 12, 1936. After various moves, the family permanently settled in the small wheat farming community of Helix, Oregon, where Barbara was affectionately known as “B.Jo.”
After graduation from Helix High School, Barbara attended the University of Oregon. There she met Elmer Jones and they were married in 1955. As a new bride, she lived in various states while Elmer completed his commitment to the Air Force. In 1958, they arrived in Longview when Elmer started his career with Longview Fibre Company.
While raising their three children — Vicki, Mike and Carolyn — Barbara and Elmer were deeply involved at First Baptist Church of Longview. Barbara led many classes there and made many lifelong friends. She sang soprano in the choir for many, many years and often sang a favorite solo every Christmas.
After 38 years of marriage, Elmer passed away in 1993. After this, Barbara enjoyed traveling with friends and family to England, Africa, horseback riding in Durango, Colorado, Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. In 1998, she married Ken Kaighin of Longview and welcomed his family — sister Jan and his children, Kelly, Karla, Tracy and Jeff — as her own. Ken passed away in 2015.
Barbara enjoyed meeting people, teaching, singing, painting, encouraging others, welcoming friends of her children and loving ornery cats. She had a very wide circle of friends: high school friends, Elmer’s friends, Bridge Club, Birthday Club, Bible Study Fellowship, Ken’s friends, neighbors and fellow residents of Canterbury Inn.
Barbara is survived by her children, Vicki Evans (Bill), Mike Jones, and Carolyn Lawler (Kevin). She was a wonderful grandma to Jennifer (Kevin), Dave (Lauren), Allie (Collin), Evan, Shanley (Austin) and Seamus; and a great-grandma to Heidi, Whitney, Claire, Hudson, Gemma, Thea and Declan.
Barbara and her family wish to express their deepest gratitude to ALL the staff at Canterbury that loved, cared and supported her not just at the end of life but while she lived there. They would also like to say “Thank you” for continued support from First Baptist Church of Longview, doctors and staff at Peace Health St. John Medical Center and the Longview Public Library. Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held later.
Those that wish to remember Barbara with a donation may contribute to the following: First Baptist Church of Longview, 747 Wheeler St., Longview, WA 98632; Helix Community Church, 401 Harrison St., Helix, OR 97835; Longview Public Library Foundation, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview, WA 98632; or to Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, 8880 S.W. Nimbus Ave., Suite B, Beaverton, OR 97008.
