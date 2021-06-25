Barbara Jean George

August 31, 1939 — June 15, 2021

Barbara was born in Okla., the daughter of Randel and Thelma Allen. Her father was a Native American of the Choctaw tribe. Sadly, both of her parents died when Barbara was just eleven years old and she was taken into the home of relatives in the small mining town of Holden, Wash. She attended school there in a one-room schoolhouse until the mine closed and she moved with her adoptive family to Vancouver.

Barbara met Bob George while attending Clark College in Vancouver. Love blossomed and they were married on April 24, 1958. Together they raised five children. Barbara always enjoyed the family fun which included camping and fishing trips, vacations to Disneyland in a crowded Plymouth 9- passenger van, tent trailer to Yellowstone Park and South Dakota. Patient and generous with her love and goods, Bob (Honey) said he was blessed by the Lord every day of their married life.