Barbara Janelle Byman
Barbara Janelle Byman

September 23, 1950 — June 12, 2021

Barbara Janelle Byman, 70, passed away unexpectedly at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Lawrence (Larry) Byman of Longview, Wash.; two daughters, Angela Hänninen (Jouni) of Tikkakoski, Finland, and Joanna Davis (Andrew) of Longview, Wash.; five sons, Phillip (Cortney) of Castle Rock, Wash., Kenneth (Ann) of Silt, Colo., Kevin (Kelly) of Wasilla, Alaska, Travis (Sara) of Cokato, Minn., and Joshua (Melanie) of Sebeka, Minn.; 48 grandchildren; and three sisters, Carole Groff, Marlene Lake and Loraine Kumpula (Gordon).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws and two brothers-in-law.

A funeral service takes place at 11 a.m. June 24, 2021, at the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church.

For the full obituary, please visit the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home website.

