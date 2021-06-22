Barbara Janelle Byman, 70, passed away unexpectedly at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Lawrence (Larry) Byman of Longview, Wash.; two daughters, Angela Hänninen (Jouni) of Tikkakoski, Finland, and Joanna Davis (Andrew) of Longview, Wash.; five sons, Phillip (Cortney) of Castle Rock, Wash., Kenneth (Ann) of Silt, Colo., Kevin (Kelly) of Wasilla, Alaska, Travis (Sara) of Cokato, Minn., and Joshua (Melanie) of Sebeka, Minn.; 48 grandchildren; and three sisters, Carole Groff, Marlene Lake and Loraine Kumpula (Gordon).