July 12, 1936 — April 21, 2021
Barbara J. Moss 84, of Walla Walla, Wash., died April 21, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Barbara Moss was born July 12, 1936, in Yakima Wash., to William and Marie Kongle. Barbara lived in Yakima. She and Richard had a double wedding with her husband’s sister, Shirley, and her husband Charles on April 11, 1953, while home on leave from the Marines.
In 1956, the couple settled down in Longview, Wash. After many years, her and her husband became ministers and pastored for seven years at Bethel Full Gospel Church in Longview, moving on to many churches in Yakima; Wapato, Wash.; Hayden Lake, Idaho; and then moved to Walla Walla, Wash., and pastored at the Light House Pentecostal Church for nine years.
In her early years, she liked baking cinnamon rolls, cakes and donuts for family and church bake sales. In later years, she loved serving alongside her husband and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include, JoAnna Archer of Vancouver, Wash.; Maradee Thomas of Longview, Wash.; and Pamela Adams of Walla Walla, Wash.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, the Rev. Richard L. Moss.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA 98632 with Pastor Danny Rogers, officiating.
Memorials contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
