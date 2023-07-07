KELSO—Barbara J. Herndon passed away on May 30, 2023 at Delaware Plaza at the age of 96. She was born November 12, 1926 in Longview, WA. Barbara was the eldest of 4 children born to Edna (Veach) and Floyd Van Fleet. Other than a few childhood years spent in Idaho, she lived her entire life in Longview and Rose Valley (Kelso), Washington. On June 21, 1944 Barbara married James L. (Bud) Herndon. They were stationed in the Navy at Hawthorn, NV. They were married for 56 years until Bud’s passing in 2000. Barbara and Bud spent many summers at the mouth of the Columbia River fishing for salmon and traveling to Arizona in their motorhome. After Bud’s passing, Barbara enjoyed her years at the Longview Senior Center, especially playing cards. She was proud to be a board member there. Most of all Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Colleen Venard. and brothers Jim and Clint Van Fleet. Barbara is survived by daughter Karen Elliott, son Terry (Shannon) Herndon, brother Calvin Van Fleet, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life in Barbara’s honor will be held at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave. on August 5 from 1-3 pm serving her favorite dessert, Pie!!