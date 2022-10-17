Barbara "Barb" Ann Karnis

May 14, 1936 — Oct. 1, 2022
Barbara “Barb” Karnis, 86, died October 1, 2022 in Vancouver, Wa. She was born on May 14, 1936, in Allenville, Michigan. She lived in Woodland, Washington, for more than 70 years.
Barb is survived by her sister, Antoinette Caskey, of Mount Vernon, Washington; along with nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
Barb graduated from Woodland High School and Washington State University where she majored in education. She began her career in Ridgefield, but her long career of 38 years, 1960-1998, was for the Kalama School Distract. She was one of those wonderful teachers who knew a great deal about many subjects. She traveled extensively around the world, bringing her experiences back to the classroom. She touched the minds of hundreds of kids. You would often see Barb in a school bus taking her kids on field trips or taking a bus load of kids to Mount Hood skiing.
We will be celebrating Barb’s life at a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. The service will be at St. Mary’s of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Ridgefield, Washington.
