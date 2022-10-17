Barbara "Barb" Ann Karnis

Barb graduated from Woodland High School and Washington State University where she majored in education. She began her career in Ridgefield, but her long career of 38 years, 1960-1998, was for the Kalama School Distract. She was one of those wonderful teachers who knew a great deal about many subjects. She traveled extensively around the world, bringing her experiences back to the classroom. She touched the minds of hundreds of kids. You would often see Barb in a school bus taking her kids on field trips or taking a bus load of kids to Mount Hood skiing.