Barbara Ann Manasco

November 26, 1941—March 20, 2020

Barbara Ann (Bobbie) Manasco, nee’ Brown died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada from complications of a stroke. Born November 26, 1941 in Kelso, Washington, Barbara was the daughter of Leon Brown and Eltha Parks. Barbara and her family moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1954, where she graduated from Roseburg High School in 1959. Barbara married James McKinney in January, 1960. The young couple lived in Klamath Falls, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Coos Bay, and Bend, Oregon and Spokane, Washington. They had three children – Kelley (1961), Kurt (1968), and Kerry (1971), divorcing in 1981. In September, 1982 Barbara married Raymond (Tom) Silver. Barbara and Tom lived in Arizona and Oregon, divorcing in 2006.

Barbara worked in banking for many years, creating warm relationships with her customers. She was an avid seamstress, well known for her skills by friends and family. She enjoyed crafts of all types, decorating her home with her creations. She also enjoyed photography and RV travel, particularly in retirement. She and Tom were camp hosts at various locations.