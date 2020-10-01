Barbara A. Lehner

December 14, 1951—August 30, 2020

Barbara Lehner died peacefully at her daughter’s home on Sunday, August 30th at the age of 68.

Barb was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Barb was born in Vancouver, Wash., and grew up in Longview, Wash. She is a graduate of R.A. Long High School in Longview. Living in the greater Seattle-area, Barb worked as a nurse at the UWMC in oncology for several years before becoming a case manager for a neuro-oncology surgeon. She showed great compassion and advocacy for her patients and was well known for her integrity and kindness.

In her later years, Barb battled Parkinson’s Disease with courage and humor. She continued to lead a vibrant life, creating and maintaining many valued friendships that lasted until her final days.

She will be deeply missed by her family: children, Julie (Shinsuke) Yamamoto, Andy (Heidi) Grove, and Ozzie Grove, and grandchildren, Kenzo, Lucie, and Joji Yamamoto and Bailey and Bowen Grove, as well as her mother May Lehner, and siblings Melanie, Jerry, Kathy, and Tom and their families. She is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Lehner.

Due to public health concerns, there are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, Barb’s family asks that you consider making a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation in her name.