Aug. 12, 1948—April 17, 2023
LONGVIEW—Mike Hale passed away on April 17 at the Angel’s View adult home from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.
Mike was born to Lloyd Mack and Wilma Ruth Hale on August 12, 1948 in Tulia, Texas. Mike graduated from Tulia High school. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southwest Oklahoma State University with a degree in pharmacy. While attending pharmacy school as an officer of the student Senate, he had occasion to show hospitality to the performers that came to entertain the student body. His claim to the stars includes playing basketball with Steve Martin and having dinner with the Carpenters, before they were famous.
He attended the University of Oklahoma Medical school and graduated in 1975. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine in 1978. After growing up in the Texas panhandle, where it is flat with very few trees, he searched for a location to set up practice that had trees and mountains nearby. Longview, Washington fit the bill. He moved to Longview and joined a medical practice with Dr. Bill Nelson. His practice grew quickly with the arrival of Norpac workers from the south. They could identify with him, because “he talked right.” In 1987, Mike, with his business partners, opened Convenient Healthcare in Kelso. On an evening in April, 1988, he suffered a life-threatening car accident which also threatened his medical career. After an extensive hospital and rehabilitation, he was ready to get back to practicing medicine, but had difficulty obtaining malpractice insurance because of his head injury and loss of vision. After an extensive search, he was able to attend an eight-week re-entry program at the Medical College of Pennsylvania. Because of his persistence, determination, and love of medicine, he was able to return to practice in 1993. In 2002, he went in to private practice, where he continued until 2013 when he retired. He was loved by his patients and the feeling was mutual. He was not ready to hang up his stethoscope, so he volunteered at Community Health Partner’s free medical clinic until his illness this year. He affectionately called it his “Tuesday clinic.” He had a special place in his heart for all the caregivers that worked and volunteered there. He was honored this year with the “volunteer of the year” award.
Mike never met a stranger, he was diligent about keeping up with his friends, family, and former classmates. He loved a good joke; always telling one or asking his friends to tell him one. He loved to dance, and called himself “the designated dancer.” He loved his Oklahoma Sooner’s football team. On game day, he would not shave, dress completely in Oklahoma Sooner gear, and line his hats up on the back of the couch, because it gave them good luck.
Mike was a member of the Longview church of Christ, the Healthcare Foundation board, and the Harlequin Dance club.
He is survived by his wife, Carron Hale; his mom, Wilma Hale of Tulia Texas; sister, Pam Hale of Abilene Texas; mother-in-law, LaNelle Montague, Silverton, Texas, and sisters-in- law Janet Schrandt, Canyon Lake, Texas and Paula Montague, Silverton, Texas, and his former wife, Marty Hale, Vancouver, WA, and many close friends that he considered family.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Angel View home for the loving care they extended to Mike and the family while he was there.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 AM at the Longview church of Christ, 2219 50th Street, Longview WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Health Partner’s free medical clinic, PO Box 2853 Longview, WA 98632.
