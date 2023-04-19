He attended the University of Oklahoma Medical school and graduated in 1975. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine in 1978. After growing up in the Texas panhandle, where it is flat with very few trees, he searched for a location to set up practice that had trees and mountains nearby. Longview, Washington fit the bill. He moved to Longview and joined a medical practice with Dr. Bill Nelson. His practice grew quickly with the arrival of Norpac workers from the south. They could identify with him, because “he talked right.” In 1987, Mike, with his business partners, opened Convenient Healthcare in Kelso. On an evening in April, 1988, he suffered a life-threatening car accident which also threatened his medical career. After an extensive hospital and rehabilitation, he was ready to get back to practicing medicine, but had difficulty obtaining malpractice insurance because of his head injury and loss of vision. After an extensive search, he was able to attend an eight-week re-entry program at the Medical College of Pennsylvania. Because of his persistence, determination, and love of medicine, he was able to return to practice in 1993. In 2002, he went in to private practice, where he continued until 2013 when he retired. He was loved by his patients and the feeling was mutual. He was not ready to hang up his stethoscope, so he volunteered at Community Health Partner’s free medical clinic until his illness this year. He affectionately called it his “Tuesday clinic.” He had a special place in his heart for all the caregivers that worked and volunteered there. He was honored this year with the “volunteer of the year” award.