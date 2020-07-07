Austin Cortes

August 3, 1998 – June 25, 2020
Austin was born to Tiburcio “Paoblo” and Melissa Cortes on August 3, 1998. He lived his entire life in Kelso, Wash., graduating from Kelso High School in 2016. Austin worked with his Dad and Grandfather in the family landscaping business.
He was an amazing, funny and passionate person. He wore his heart on his sleeve and would do anything for anyone. Austin loved riding his motorcycle, going shooting with friends, collecting knives and guns. He had a huge love for good steaks, bacon and chocolate milk. He would have lived off of them if he had his way. Everyone who met him could see just how special of a person he was.
Austin was a huge part of his family and enjoyed Sunday lunches with his parents and siblings. He was a prankster and his Mom was often the target of those pranks. Austin loved face timing his four year old sister and considered his family and close circle of friends to be everything in life. He enjoyed being the parent to two wonderful dogs, Comet and Meteor.
Austin is survived by his parents, Tiburcio and Melissa Cortes, his sisters, Ava Cortes, Abigail Cortes and Alivia Cortes, his brothers Andrew Cortes and Alexander Cortes, his grandfather Richard Beverly, his best friend and love of his life, Kyli Doty and his best friends, Seth Owens and Austin Hall. Austin will be terribly missed on this earth.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday July 11, 2020 at 5 p.m. at 396 Woodland Heights Rd in Woodland, Wash.
Green Hill Cemetery is in charge of arrangements.
