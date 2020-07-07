Austin Cortes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 3, 1998 – June 25, 2020

Austin was born to Tiburcio “Paoblo” and Melissa Cortes on August 3, 1998. He lived his entire life in Kelso, Wash., graduating from Kelso High School in 2016. Austin worked with his Dad and Grandfather in the family landscaping business.

He was an amazing, funny and passionate person. He wore his heart on his sleeve and would do anything for anyone. Austin loved riding his motorcycle, going shooting with friends, collecting knives and guns. He had a huge love for good steaks, bacon and chocolate milk. He would have lived off of them if he had his way. Everyone who met him could see just how special of a person he was.

Austin was a huge part of his family and enjoyed Sunday lunches with his parents and siblings. He was a prankster and his Mom was often the target of those pranks. Austin loved face timing his four year old sister and considered his family and close circle of friends to be everything in life. He enjoyed being the parent to two wonderful dogs, Comet and Meteor.