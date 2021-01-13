Audrey Jane Swingle

May 19, 1921 – January 9, 2021

Audrey passed away of natural causes quietly at her residence in Longview, Wash. She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert “Hugh” Swingle. Audrey was born in Taylor Falls, Minn., to Walter and Meta Hayes and is survived by one son, Dale Scott Swingle of Medford, Ore., and one daughter, Carol Edna Swingle of Longview, Wash.

Audrey graduated from Humbolt State College in Yreka, Calif., and then served as a hospital intern in Grants Pass, Ore. Following her internship, she worked in hospitals in Dodge City, Kans., and Oakland, Calif. It was in Oakland where she met and married Hugh.

A few years later, Audrey and Hugh made their way north to Southwest Washington. They purchased a small farm on the Coweeman River in Rose Valley. Audrey worked locally as a laboratory technician for The Prescription Shop, a local pharmacy and then for Dr. Fred Bishop.

On retirement they moved from Rose Valley to Longview and spent their remaining years there. Audrey was often quoted as saying “that she never had a single regret and would not have changed a thing”.

Her family is asking that any contributions be made to Hospice in her name.