Dec. 14, 1930 — Oct. 14, 2022

Audrey Hoffman passed away softly surrounded by loved ones October 14, 2022, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 91 3/4.

Born in Nebish, Minnesota, in 1930, Audrey and her five siblings lived as a tribe, wild and free, in a community of friends and family. Audrey and her family moved to Portland in 1944, then to Longview in 1945.

Audrey was one of the founding members of the Broadway Gallery, and active for many years in the Portland Bookarts Guild and the Olympia Weavers Guild. Audrey took her role as a homemaker seriously and was an active participant in her children’s activities. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, a 4-H leader and she volunteered in their schools. She was an avid reader, artist and loved teaching children the love of art.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Carl; her parents, Muriel and C.C. (Sam) Gulickson; her sister and brother-in-law, Lucile (Tudy) and Danny Welton; and her brothers, Nelsen and Gordon Gulickson.

Audrey is survived by her sisters, Grace (Gay) Curtis and Karen Smith; a daughter and son-in-law, Arlene Hoffman and Arnold Lafever; her son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Babbette Hoffman; her grandchildren, Jessica Halberg (Eric Halberg) and Michael Hoffman; and her two great-grandchildren, Addison and Blake.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. November 12, 2022, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview.