August 13, 1930 — June 21, 2021

"All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be." Psalms 139:16b

Auburn Doran Galloway, 90, passed away June 21, 2021, at the Longview Hospice Care Center, the same place his sweetheart of 66 years died in 2018.

He was born in Foss, Okla., to Charles and Hazel Galloway, becoming the 10th of 11 children. He moved west with his family in 1936. He graduated from Kalama High School in 1948. He attended Northwest Nazarene College until he was drafted by the Army in 1950. He was stationed in California and then transferred to El Paso, Tex., for Radar training. It was there that he met and married Evelyn Clausen on March 22, 1952. They returned to Kalama in 1953, where he resided until his death. He had five children, Steve of Bellingham, Wash.; Greg of Nampa, Idaho; Rene of Kalama, Wash.; Stan of Mathias, W.Va.; and Shana of Green River, Wyo. He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.