Arthur Turner Sr.

Arthur was born at the Toledo Hospital on April 29, 1938, and passed away at his home on September 18, 2022.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Turner, and their puppy, Precious; his brother, Corby Turner; his sons, Arthur Turner Jr., Randy Turner and Ronald Satterlee Jr.; and his daughters, Joyce Johns, Dawn Satterlee and Trinka Turner. He also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.