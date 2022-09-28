 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Turner Sr.

April 29, 1938 — Sept. 18, 2022

Arthur was born at the Toledo Hospital on April 29, 1938, and passed away at his home on September 18, 2022.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Turner, and their puppy, Precious; his brother, Corby Turner; his sons, Arthur Turner Jr., Randy Turner and Ronald Satterlee Jr.; and his daughters, Joyce Johns, Dawn Satterlee and Trinka Turner. He also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. September 29, 2022, at Fir Lawn Mortuary in Toledo, Washington. No reception will be held afterward.

