 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arthur Gene Malone
0 entries

Arthur Gene Malone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arthur Gene Malone

Aug 1, 1941 — Aug. 13, 2021

Arthur Gene Malone, 80, of Kalama, Wash., passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, in Longview, Wash.

Arthur was born August 1, 1941, in Longview, to Arthur Dale and Dorothy Elizabeth (Thomas) Malone. Arthur grew up in the area and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1959. Later, he enrolled at Lower Columbia College and began his career at Longview Fibre Company, where he retired as superintendent of their FI-SH Department in 2002. He married Kirsi Louise Siltala on October 10, 1987, in Longview, and the two made a beautiful life together.

Arthur’s family remembers him as caring, fun loving, and a hard worker who adored his family. Together, they enjoyed family vacations to Minnesota, Hawaii, and Europe. Arthur enjoyed concerts, fishing trips, gardening, going to the movies, cutting wood, clearing trees, and going out for walks on the property.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel “Danny” Malone; and a brother, Richard Malone.

Arthur is lovingly remembered by his spouse, Kirsi Malone; sons, Kevin (Chelsea) Malone of Kelso, Wash., and Ryan Malone of Kalama; grandsons, Walter Daniel Malone and Samuel Bernard Malone, both of Kelso; brothers, Tom (Joanne) Malone of Toledo, Wash., and Larry (Peggy) Malone of Longview; and many other dear family members and friends.

A celebration of Arthur’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Dahl- McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso. Light refreshments will follow the service at the funeral home, with a time for all who loved Arthur to share fond memories.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans admit to drinking on the clock while working from home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News